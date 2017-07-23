#Squirrel attacks in #ProspectPark. 7yr-old María Guerrero says it leapt up, sank its teeth into her arm. 5 people attacked in 5 days. pic.twitter.com/9AJZy7FVMH — N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) July 23, 2017

Health officials are warning New Yorkers about an aggressive squirrel that has already attacked at least five people in Prospect Park.The New York City Health Department is cautioning anyone who was bitten by a squirrel in the last two weeks to get checked for rabies.One squirrel victim, Leku Percival says he was feeding the squirrel when it bit him on the hand. He is convinced that it is the same squirrel that has been menacing people in Prospect Park.Percival admits it was a mistake feeding a squirrel in Prospect Park. In the video, the squirrel is shown just nipping his finger, but Percival says it later attacked him more aggressively.At least five people have reported being attacked by the squirrel.Another victim was 7-year-old Maria Guerrero. Eyewitness News spoke to the young girl and her family on Sunday. The family says the squirrel leaped into the air and sank its teeth into the child's arm, entirely unprovoked.When Guerrero's dad heard her screams, he was able to pry the animal's jaws open, and throw the squirrel onto the sidewalk. Amazingly, the squirrel came back and tried to attack again, twice, before climbing into a nearby tree.Guerrero ended up needing stitches."It kind of looked like a flying squirrel - he jumped on my arm and then he started to bite my arm - but I had no food! I had no food, I had nothing!" Guerrero said.Guerrero is being treated for rabies as a precaution even though rabies in squirrels in unheard of in the state of New York. Officials say the behavior of the squirrel is giving them some concern.Percival, on the other hand has not seen a doctor, but he says he is now worried."I'll be there in the next 24 hours," he said.The squirrel has not yet been located. People are urged to avoid contact with squirrels, and anyone who has been bitten should report it, and see a doctor.