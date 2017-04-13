NEWS

Stolen-car suspect flees over rooftops in North Hills

Police were searching a North Hills neighborhood Thursday night for a man who was seen jumping from rooftop to rooftop after a car chase. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police were searching a North Hills neighborhood Thursday night for a possibly armed man who was seen jumping from rooftop to rooftop after a car chase.

The chase started as a pursuit of a man in a stolen car. When the suspect took off on foot, police reported they believed he was holding a rifle.

The man was seen from AIR7HD running over rooftops in the 8900 block of Langdon Avenue.



At one point, he jumped from one roof, over the top of a fence, to another roof.

Eventually he jumped to the ground and managed to run out of sight.

He did not appear to be holding a gun as he was running on the rooftops.
