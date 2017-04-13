Stolen-car suspect flees over rooftops in North Hills

Police were searching a North Hills neighborhood Thursday night for a possibly armed man who was seen jumping from rooftop to rooftop after a car chase.The chase started as a pursuit of a man in a stolen car. When the suspect took off on foot, police reported they believed he was holding a rifle.The man was seen from AIR7HD running over rooftops in the 8900 block of Langdon Avenue.At one point, he jumped from one roof, over the top of a fence, to another roof.Eventually he jumped to the ground and managed to run out of sight.He did not appear to be holding a gun as he was running on the rooftops.