Storm leads to fwy closures, wet mess throughout SoCal

Record rainfall of 3.87" was set at the LB Airport today. This rainfall sets an all-time record for LGB. Previous record was 3.75" in 1995 https://t.co/mrWvLUZ72t — Long Beach Fire (@lbfd) January 23, 2017

SBCO: SR-138 EB/WB from I-15 to Summit Valley Rd -- all EB/WB lanes closed for flooding and slides, unknown duration #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 22, 2017

The 110 freeway by the Carson exit!! Be careful everyone!!!! @ABC7 ? pic.twitter.com/qJcntHEZ6x — Snicks' (@SilviiaaVerraa) January 22, 2017

The strongest storm in the region this week has prompted several freeway closures in the Southland on Sunday due to flooding.A SigAlert was issued for both sides of the 710 Freeway at Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol. The southbound lanes reopened at about 11 p.m., and the northbound side remained closed until further notice. Lanes on the freeway were filled with fast-rising water, causing dangerous conditions for drivers on the road.Long Beach Fire Department officials said the rainfall set a new record with 3.87 inches of rain at the Long Beach Airport.All eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 138 at the 15 Freeway interchange to Summit Valley Road were also closed for flooding and slides, Caltrans officials said. It was unclear how long the closure will last.The 405 South at Cherry Avenue also had all lanes closed until further notice.Access to the Sepulveda Basin was also closed Sunday night due to flooding in the area. The Los Angeles Police Department shut down Burbank Boulevard between the 405 Freeway and Balboa Boulevard.Woodley Avenue, both north and south, was also closed between Burbank and Victory boulevards. There was no word on how long the closures will last.Both directions of the 110 Freeway in Carson were back open at about 6:45 p.m. after an hourslong closure due to severe flooding, the CHP said.The shutdown was in effect at 223rd Street at about 2:30 p.m., according to the CHP, which issued a SigAlert at the time.Steady rain caused major issues throughout Orange County. Caltrans and Brea police shut down Carbon Canyon Road after mud, rocks and debris fell and blocked lanes. Only residents were allowed in and out with an escort.The Inland Empire also experienced severe weather that affected several roads and freeways.The San Gabriel Police Department asked travelers to avoid San Gabriel and the 10 Freeway underpass due to complete flooding of the roadway. Several vehicles were seen stuck in flooding and traffic was being diverted.The southbound 71 to eastbound 91 connector near Corona was back open at about 9:45 p.m. after it was closed throughout the day due to flooding and erosion from heavy rain, officials said.The incidents come amid flash flood watches across Southern California due to a major weather system, the third and most powerful storm to hit the region this week.