Suspect arrested after South Gate barricade, high-speed chase

A suspect fled from police at speeds up to 130 mph on freeways from Arcadia to Commerce and then barricaded himself in a South Gate movie theater Thursday night.After a lengthy barricade in the theater, the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m.Police say the chase started when someone stole a "bait package" off a porch in Arcadia.Officers chased the suspect, who dumped the package in a Denny's parking lot and kept driving.AIR7HD's SkyMap 7 clocked the vehicle on the southbound 710 Freeway at speeds up to 130 mph before the Ford Fusion exited onto surface streets in the Commerce area.On surface streets, the car sped at speeds over 60 mph before pulling into a parking garage in the South Gate area.The driver was seen running into an Edwards Cinema theater. Police surrounded the theater to search for the suspect. He was believed to be holed up in theater 13, which was showing the film "The Circle."Witnesses say only three people were in that theater room when the suspect entered and they then left, leaving him in there alone as officers waited outside.