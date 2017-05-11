NEWS

Suspect arrested after South Gate barricade, high-speed chase

AIR7HD's SkyMap7 clocked a suspect at speeds over 120 mph in a chase through Arcadia, Commerce and South Gate.

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect fled from police at speeds up to 130 mph on freeways from Arcadia to Commerce and then barricaded himself in a South Gate movie theater Thursday night.

After a lengthy barricade in the theater, the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say the chase started when someone stole a "bait package" off a porch in Arcadia.

Officers chased the suspect, who dumped the package in a Denny's parking lot and kept driving.

AIR7HD's SkyMap 7 clocked the vehicle on the southbound 710 Freeway at speeds up to 130 mph before the Ford Fusion exited onto surface streets in the Commerce area.

On surface streets, the car sped at speeds over 60 mph before pulling into a parking garage in the South Gate area.

The driver was seen running into an Edwards Cinema theater. Police surrounded the theater to search for the suspect. He was believed to be holed up in theater 13, which was showing the film "The Circle."

Witnesses say only three people were in that theater room when the suspect entered and they then left, leaving him in there alone as officers waited outside.

DEVELOPING: We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Related Topics:
newshigh-speed chasepolice chasepackage theftBell GardensArcadiaCity of CommerceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Acting FBI chief contradicts WH claim that Comey lost agency's confidence
Trump had Russia on his mind when he decided to fire Comey
Some Republicans express concern over Comey firing
Trump planned to fire 'showboat' Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation
More News
Top Stories
Rescue crews hoist horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in Angelus Oaks
Monrovia mother's emotional plea: Help find my son's killer
Corona cemetery sued over claims it's hiding graves to sell more burial plots
NorCal police department offers to test meth for gluten
Long Beach shark sightings have beachgoers on edge
'La La Land in Concert' coming to Hollywood Bowl
Woman sits on ledge of building in Sherman Oaks, prompts road closures
Show More
Shaq for sheriff? Laker legend looking at a run
Pilates instructor trains golfers to get their game on par
Man fatally shot while sitting in his car on street in Rialto
IOC tours Coliseum, Staples Center for potential 2024 Olympic venues
Man arrested on suspicion of killing 2 in El Monte
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos