Suspect arrested after wild chase in Canoga Park

A suspect was arrested after leading police on a chase, crashing and then attempting to run away from the scene in Canoga Park on Sunday.A mangled overturned car blocked a sidewalk, and a twisted shopping cart was underneath - it was all the aftermath of a short but wild chase.Police said it started just before 3 a.m., on Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Saticoy Street, when an officer saw the car's driver rear-end another vehicle.The driver took off but quickly lost control, jumped the sidewalk, hit poles and careened into a row of newsstands. The newsstands were completely destroyed and cars hit were heavily damaged."There are multiple points of impact this investigative team is looking at," said Lt. Maria Acosta of the Los Angeles Police Department Emergency Operations Division.After the crash, police said the driver tried to run away but was quickly caught and taken into custody near Schoolcraft Street.The suspect was being treated at Northridge Hospital Medical Center and will face felony hit-and-run charges, police said.The investigation stretched into the afternoon, which temporarily shut down a portion of the busy street.