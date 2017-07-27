Suspect found dead after Hollywood motel barricade

A suspect was found dead in a Hollywood motel room after a standoff and barricade that lasted nearly four hours and shut down traffic on Hollywood Boulevard.Hours after the barricade began, officers used a robot camera to look inside the room and found the suspect dead.The incident began when Los Angeles police put out a shots fired call and requested assistance around 11 a.m.The situation unfolded at a Motel 6 in the 1700 block of Whitley Avenue.The suspect was said to be inside a motel room and refusing to come out. The second floor of the building was evacuated.Hollywood Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Wilcox and Cherokee avenues as SWAT teams responded.It was not known if the suspect was armed. No injuries were reported.Shortly after 3 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department said the standoff was over. Officers began allowing some pedestrian movement on the sidewalks on Hollywood Boulevard farther from the scene, but the area directly surrounding the motel remained closed.