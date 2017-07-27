NEWS

Suspect found dead after Hollywood motel barricade

EMBED </>More Videos

SWAT officers responded to a Hollywood motel for a shots fired call and eventually found the suspect dead inside. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect was found dead in a Hollywood motel room after a standoff and barricade that lasted nearly four hours and shut down traffic on Hollywood Boulevard.

Hours after the barricade began, officers used a robot camera to look inside the room and found the suspect dead.

The incident began when Los Angeles police put out a shots fired call and requested assistance around 11 a.m.

The situation unfolded at a Motel 6 in the 1700 block of Whitley Avenue.

The suspect was said to be inside a motel room and refusing to come out. The second floor of the building was evacuated.

Hollywood Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Wilcox and Cherokee avenues as SWAT teams responded.

It was not known if the suspect was armed. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after 3 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department said the standoff was over. Officers began allowing some pedestrian movement on the sidewalks on Hollywood Boulevard farther from the scene, but the area directly surrounding the motel remained closed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbarricadeshots firedpolicestandoffhotelHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jeff Sessions: President Trump's criticism is 'kind of hurtful'
Alaska senator's health care vote draws White House ire
Here's who Trump's advisers are eyeing as possible Priebus replacements
Putin critic says Russian lawyer's Trump Tower meeting was about sanctions
More News
Top Stories
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
Los Angeles DOT giving scofflaws the boot
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Soldier surprises cousin during Long Beach elementary graduation
Corporate manslaughter possible in UK high-rise fire
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Larry David discovers he's related to Bernie Sanders
Pet of the Week: 6-month-old terrier mix named Ellie
Show More
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico
Riverside councilman resigns amid domestic abuse allegations
USC president says new protocols to be made amid former dean drug allegations
Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world
Company orders worldwide thrill ride shutdown after Ohio State Fair accident
More News
Top Video
Los Angeles DOT giving scofflaws the boot
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
Riverside councilman resigns amid domestic abuse allegations
More Video