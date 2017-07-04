Suspect injured in Palmdale chase, deputy-involved shooting

A suspect was injured during a chase and deputy-involved shooting incident in Palmdale Tuesday afternoon, officials said.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were involved in a chase of a suspect in a vehicle around 1:45 p.m. in the area of 17th Street East and Avenue Q-10.At the end of the chase, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, officials said. No deputies were injured.One suspect was transported to the hospital. His condition was unknown and it was not immediately disclosed if his injuries were a result of gunfire.