Suspect injured in Palmdale chase, deputy-involved shooting

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are investigating a chase and deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was injured during a chase and deputy-involved shooting incident in Palmdale Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were involved in a chase of a suspect in a vehicle around 1:45 p.m. in the area of 17th Street East and Avenue Q-10.

At the end of the chase, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, officials said. No deputies were injured.

One suspect was transported to the hospital. His condition was unknown and it was not immediately disclosed if his injuries were a result of gunfire.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
