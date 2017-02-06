NEWS

Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting

Authorities at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation was underway Monday after a suspect was shot and killed by police in Santa Monica.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to a call of assistance to an officer-involved shooting from the California Highway Patrol in the 3300 block of Pico Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.


It was not immediately clear what the suspect was wanted for and what prompted the CHP officer to shoot him.

Two blocks of Pico Boulevard, west of the 10 Freeway, were blocked as authorities investigated the scene.
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingshootingman shotman killedSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
