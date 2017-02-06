Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting

Suspect is shot and killed off the fwy by CHP in Santa Monica pic.twitter.com/5j6H9gytZ0 — Christina Salvo (@abc7christina) February 6, 2017

An investigation was underway Monday after a suspect was shot and killed by police in Santa Monica.Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to a call of assistance to an officer-involved shooting from the California Highway Patrol in the 3300 block of Pico Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m.The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.It was not immediately clear what the suspect was wanted for and what prompted the CHP officer to shoot him.Two blocks of Pico Boulevard, west of the 10 Freeway, were blocked as authorities investigated the scene.