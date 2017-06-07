NEWS

Suspect killed, LAPD officer injured in confrontation in Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect was dead and an officer hurt after a confrontation in Wilmington in which the officer opened fire, the Los Angeles Police Department said, but it was unclear how the suspect died. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect was dead and a Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured after a confrontation in which the officer opened fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington, but it was unclear how the suspect was killed, authorities said.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when a caller reported a possible shooting in the area of Wilmington Boulevard and Denni Street, police said. Two officers responded to a report of a man with a gun at the scene.

At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to the LAPD. It was unknown if the suspect died of a gunshot wound or was possibly struck by a police vehicle.

Investigators have not disclosed the nature of the officer's injury, saying that he was released after a brief hospitalization and was not shot.

Police had initially said two suspects involved and one had been taken into custody, but that was later clarified that only one suspect was involved.

The deceased suspect's body remained in front of the police car Wednesday morning as coroner's officials responded to the scene, which was cordoned off amid the investigation.

No weapon was said to have been recovered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingpolice-involved shootingofficer injuredlapdWilmingtonLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
61 percent say Trump fired Comey to protect himself (POLL)
Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with Trump
Americans oppose climate pact pullout 2 to 1
Cocaine found in vending machine toys, police say
More News
Top Stories
Trump to nominate ex-Justice official as new FBI director
12 killed in IS-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament, shrine
Cocaine found in vending machine toys, police say
Woman sought in drugging, robbing of men met at Hollywood nightclub
Gomez elected to Congress to fill Becerra seat
NBA's biggest stars share the spotlight with their brothers
Aja Brown retains seat at mayor of Compton
Show More
3 wounded in Victorville pawnshop shootout
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man
Ape-like creature caught on cellphone video in La Crescenta trees
Monrovia man accused of sexual assaults across LA County
2 shot in alley in Los Angeles
More News
Top Video
12 killed in IS-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament, shrine
3 wounded in Victorville pawnshop shootout
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights, police say
Aja Brown retains seat at mayor of Compton
More Video