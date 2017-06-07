A suspect was dead and a Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured after a confrontation in which the officer opened fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington, but it was unclear how the suspect was killed, authorities said.The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when a caller reported a possible shooting in the area of Wilmington Boulevard and Denni Street, police said. Two officers responded to a report of a man with a gun at the scene.At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to the LAPD. It was unknown if the suspect died of a gunshot wound or was possibly struck by a police vehicle.Investigators have not disclosed the nature of the officer's injury, saying that he was released after a brief hospitalization and was not shot.Police had initially said two suspects involved and one had been taken into custody, but that was later clarified that only one suspect was involved.The deceased suspect's body remained in front of the police car Wednesday morning as coroner's officials responded to the scene, which was cordoned off amid the investigation.No weapon was said to have been recovered.