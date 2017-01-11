  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Suspect kills woman with samurai sword in Temple City home

Authorities covered up the body of a woman they say was killed by a suspect who attacked her with her own samurai sword in Temple City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (KABC)

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was killed and a man was injured trying to save her from a suspect who attacked her with a wrench and samurai sword inside a Temple City home Wednesday.

Authorities said around 12:05 p.m., a 44-year-old man walked into a home in the 6000 block of Temple City Boulevard. The suspect had a wrench and began beating a woman with it. He then found a samurai sword and attacked her.

A man, who was in the home, saw what was going on and stepped in to help. The man was injured in the struggle, but not stabbed. The suspect then fled the scene, authorities said.

When paramedics arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Nearly two hours later, Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives located the suspect, who they believe lives in the area. He surrendered to authorities and appeared to be under the influence.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
