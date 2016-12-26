NEWS

Chase suspect shot after allegedly trying to ram car into Riverside officers

A mugshot provided by the Riverside Police Department of Ryan Rodriguez, 24, on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 24-year-old suspect was shot by police and later arrested after he allegedly attempted to ram his car into officers during a chase in Riverside early Monday.

The arrest came after two Riverside police officers attempted to stop Ryan Rodriguez in a reported stolen vehicle near Orange and Spruce streets at about 12:15 a.m.

Rodriguez then led police on a chase before losing control of the car and crashing on a curb near Main and Spruce streets, according to a press release from the Riverside Police Department.

The responding officers gave the suspect numerous commands to get out of the vehicle, but Rodriguez responded by accelerating in reverse, toward the officers. An officer-involved shooting occurred and Rodriguez sped in the vehicle until it lost control again.

Police said the suspect then ran away from the crash site and was later found hiding inside a car in the backyard of a home on Northbend Street.

It was discovered Rodriguez was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound as a result of the officer-involved shooting.

Rodriguez was being charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and was booked into the Riverside County Jail.

The Riverside County District Attorney's office and police detectives were investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Detective Michael O'Boyle at 951-353-7213 or Detective Dave Smith at 951-353-7103.

