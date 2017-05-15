A man was shot to death by police after a chase ended in the northern Long Beach area on Monday.Police were chasing a white van around 12:45 p.m. when it came to a stop behind a Target store. That's when two suspects bailed on foot and ran down railroad tracks carrying bags.One suspect appeared to put a glove on one hand, then pull something out of a bag. That's when the officer-involved shooting occurred near the 2300 block of E. Artesia Boulevard.Paramedics attempted to provide life-saving measures, but the suspect did not survive.It was not known what happened to the second suspect.