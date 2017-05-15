NEWS

Police fatally shoot chase suspect after 2 flee on foot in Long Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect was shot to death by police after a chase ended in the northern Long Beach area on Monday.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was shot to death by police after a chase ended in the northern Long Beach area on Monday.

Police were chasing a white van around 12:45 p.m. when it came to a stop behind a Target store. That's when two suspects bailed on foot and ran down railroad tracks carrying bags.

One suspect appeared to put a glove on one hand, then pull something out of a bag. That's when the officer-involved shooting occurred near the 2300 block of E. Artesia Boulevard.

Paramedics attempted to provide life-saving measures, but the suspect did not survive.

It was not known what happened to the second suspect.

This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for more info as it becomes available.
Related Topics:
newscrimeshootingpolice chaseLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Penn State pledge's family plans to file lawsuit, claims 'planned and orchestrated' fraternity drinking
Baton Rouge high school quarterback gunned down ahead of graduation, no suspects or motive
2 dead after Learjet crashes near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey
US accuses Syria of killing thousands, burning bodies in crematorium
More News
Top Stories
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in La Verne
Quake with preliminary magnitude 3.6 hits Big Bear City area
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Corona scene cleared after car dangles over side of freeway
Ben and Lauren from 'The Bachelor' call it quits
GoFundMe campaign gives kids a new bike
Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned
Show More
Man set on fire in Santa Paula; suspect arrested
Watch this orphaned kangaroo open its eyes
Arrest made in Huntington Beach cold-case double murder
Couple has epic wedding at Mt. Everest Base Camp
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
More News
Top Video
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in La Verne
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
More Video