A security guard shot and wounded a suspect at a marijuana dispensary in Mid-City on Wednesday evening after the suspect brandished a semi-automatic handgun, authorities said.The incident, which began about 11 p.m. as a possible robbery, occurred at a pot shop in the 4800 block of Adams Boulevard, said a spokesperson for the LAPD's Southwest Division.Officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene, and the injured suspect was transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in unknown condition.