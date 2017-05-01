Suspect shot, wounded in confrontation with Gardena police

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are investigating what led to an officer-involved shooting in Gardena on Sunday.Gardena police were called for a disturbance just before noon Sunday in the area of 160th Street and Denker Avenue.Officers said they saw a car speeding away from a scene, get into a crash then keep driving.The Chevy failed to stop when officers tried to pull over the driver and a short chase ensued. The car crashed into another vehicle near Western and Marine avenues and the driver got out of the Chevy.Officers said the suspect appeared to reach into his waistband and into his car, and that's when police opened fire.The suspect was hit in the upper torso and brought to a hospital for what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.The name of the suspect has not been released. Police did not say whether a weapon was recovered at the scene.