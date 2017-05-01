NEWS

Suspect shot, wounded in confrontation with Gardena police

A suspect fleeing police smashed into a car in Gardena before being shot and wounded by officers on Sunday, April 30, 2017, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are investigating what led to an officer-involved shooting in Gardena on Sunday.

Gardena police were called for a disturbance just before noon Sunday in the area of 160th Street and Denker Avenue.

Officers said they saw a car speeding away from a scene, get into a crash then keep driving.

The Chevy failed to stop when officers tried to pull over the driver and a short chase ensued. The car crashed into another vehicle near Western and Marine avenues and the driver got out of the Chevy.

Officers said the suspect appeared to reach into his waistband and into his car, and that's when police opened fire.

The suspect was hit in the upper torso and brought to a hospital for what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

The name of the suspect has not been released. Police did not say whether a weapon was recovered at the scene.
Related Topics:
newspolice-involved shootingofficer involved shootingpolice chaseGardenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman charged with murder in death of 3-year-old boy due to DUI history
1 dead, 3 injured in UT-Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
Trump questions why Civil War could 'not have been worked out'
Deputies searching for missing child swept away in Arkansas floodwaters
Spicer: Trump 'stands by' description of Obama as evil
More News
Top Stories
Woman charged with murder in death of 3-year-old boy due to DUI history
May Day march: 1 arrested in DTLA after burning American flag
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
May Day marchers in Riverside condemn Trump
PHOTOS: Stars attend glittery Met Gala to kick off Rei Kawakubo show
Study finds link between some antibiotics and miscarriage risk
Pro-Trump rally in DTLA turns tense amid May Day march
Show More
San Onofre beach closed for days after shark attack
Deer-antler tea linked w/ botulism case in Orange County
1 dead, 3 injured in University of Texas campus stabbings
Small brush fire erupts in Hollywood Hills
Woman agreed to swap sex for $25, chicken McNuggets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stars attend glittery Met Gala to kick off Rei Kawakubo show
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos