Suspect sought in Fontana 4-year-old's attempted kidnapping

Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to kidnap a 4-year-boy in Fontana.The incident was reported on Friday, when the child was briefly left unattended in the front yard of his family's home, in the 7600 block of Tamarind Avenue, until his mother heard her front gate open, according to Fontana police.The mother saw her child walking away from the house with a man she didn't recognize. The suspect then quickly fled the scene, leaving the boy behind.The child reported that the suspect asked him if his parents were home and wanted to walk him to his vehicle parked nearby.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall and weighing between 150-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with dark-colored cargo shorts.Anyone aware of similar circumstances was urged to contact the Fontana Police Department at (909) 350-7700 with the reference case number #17-7605.