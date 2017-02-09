NEWS

Suspect sought in Long Beach senior complex robberies, sexual assault

Long Beach police are hoping the public can help them identify a man suspected of robbing multiple homes and sexually assaulting one of the victims in a senior apartment complex. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Long Beach police are hoping the public can help them identify a man suspected of robbing multiple homes and sexually assaulting one of the victims in a senior apartment complex.

Authorities said at least four incidents have been reported between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5. The robberies occurred between 5:45 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. All of them happened at a senior housing complex near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos.

"This is very troubling. It's very concerning to us. This suspect who is committing these crimes clearly has no regard for people's safety and is targeting on some of the most vulnerable people in our community. We definitely want to get this person in custody as quickly as possible," Cmdr. Paul LeBaron said.

All of the victims involved were women between 63 and 95 years old. Authorities said in most of the cases, the suspect would knock on the door, force his way inside and then physically assault the women before making off with purses, cellphones and cash. In one of the robberies, the victim was walking outside the complex when the man attacked her.

In the last reported incident, the suspect rang the victim's doorbell, forced his way in and sexually assaulted her before running off with cash. Authorities said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect, who is described as being between the age of 25 and 30, between 5 feet 5 and 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a thin to medium build.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Long Beach Police Department's sex crimes Detective J. Kearns at (562) 570-7368. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
