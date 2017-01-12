  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Man sought in connection to murder, kidnapping at Anaheim motel

Luke Lampers, 35, is shown in an undated DMV photo alongside an image of the Crystal Inn after he allegedly shot and killed a man on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of killing another man inside an Anaheim motel room Wednesday night and then kidnapping a woman.

Luke Theodore Lampers, a 35-year-old transient, was identified as the person suspected of shooting 49-year-old Douglas Navarro in the chest. The Anaheim resident was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. Lincoln Avenue at the Crystal Inn. Navarro was shot during an argument, authorities said. It was unclear what the argument was about or what led to the shooting.

Lampers is said to have then forced a woman into his car at gunpoint as he fled the scene. The woman, Brianne Deese, and Lampers are believed to have had a romantic relationship at some point, according to police.

Brianne Deese is shown in an undated photo.


Authorities said Lampers fled with Deese in the passenger seat in a 2011 orange Nissan Cube with the California license plate 6SOY425.

Images show the vehicle authorities believe Lampers fled in.


Lampers is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with more information was urged to call the Anaheim Police Department.
Related Topics:
newsmurderman shotman killedshootingkidnappingAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Amazon Pulls Flag Doormats After Complaints From India
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
VP Biden Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Trump at Odds With Intel Chief on Substance of Discussion About Russia Report
More News
Top Stories
Mud flows from hillsides above Duarte as storms pound SoCal
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
Assemblyman creates bill to educate kids on spotting fake news
Laurel Canyon still closed after wall slides down saturated hill
Temps fall as weather system drenches SoCal
Boy, 6, shot in Inglewood, paralyzed from the chest down
Rams pick Sean McVay as head coach
Show More
Storm could bring more than foot of snow to SoCal mountains
Pet of the Week: 2-year-old beagle mix named Kiwi
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Which Girl Scout cookie do I buy? Decoding the names
President Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos