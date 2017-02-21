Suspect sought in Riverside officer-involved shooting

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities are searching for a suspect they said opened fire on police officers during a foot chase in Riverside Monday night.
Around 10:50 p.m., patrol officers noticed a car with suspicious people inside near Hawthorne Avenue and MacArthur Road. As the officers approached the car, a person inside got out and ran.
The officers chased the suspect down a side street off MacArthur Road near Garfield Street. They said the suspect took out what appeared to be a gun and opened fire on the officers. Police returned fire, but were not hurt during the officer-involved shooting.
It was unclear if the suspect was struck by gunfire during the encounter. Authorities said the person fled the scene and remains at large.
A two-block perimeter has been set up as police continue to search for the suspect Tuesday morning.
There were three other people inside the vehicle - two men and a woman - who were all detained for questioning. Authorities did not say if any arrests were made.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with more information or residents in the neighborhood who see anything suspicious are urged to call 911.
The investigation is ongoing.
The officer-involved shooting comes hours after a Whittier police officer was shot and killed while responding to a traffic accident.