Suspect sought in wild South El Monte smash-and-grab

Police on Monday were searching for a man who pulled off a brazen jewelry store robbery in South El Monte after bashing in a glass case and grabbing what he could.Surveillance video shows a suspect wearing a white construction hat and running up to a jewelry counter. He smashes the glass with a hammer and scoops up a handful of gold chains.The robbery happened Wednesday afternoon, authorities said."He had a hammer in (his) right hand, he had a knife in (his) left hand, and he hit the glass about four, five times, I think, and then he grabbed the chain and ran," said co-owner of Queen Jewelry, Ted Park.Park said he lunged at the robber, not immediately aware that the masked man was armed with a knife.Customers were seen just a few feet away from the suspect, and a terrified employee of the jewelry store ran as the robber started swinging the hammer.Park said it all happened in less than 30 seconds. The suspect got away with at least $20,000 worth of 14 carat gold chains.Park said he hopes video from recently installed cameras will help police capture the crook."Nobody hurt, thank God," he said. "Something I lose (is) business."