Suspect surrenders after police chase through South Los Angeles

A suspect surrendered after a high-speed police chase through South Los Angeles. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect led the police on a high-speed chase through South Los Angeles on Tuesday before eventually surrendering in Lynwood.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers were in its Southeast Division investigating a homicide that happened earlier in the year when the suspect took off.

"A suspect emerged from that location and fled," Sgt. James Ransom with the Los Angeles Police Department said. "Detectives put out the information and officers began pursuing the vehicle."

The suspect, who was in a silver Dodge Neon with Oregon license plates, drove erratically on freeways and side streets, at times driving on the wrong side of the road.

After several close calls, the suspect stopped in the middle of Imperial Highway in Lynwood, threw the keys to the ground and got out of the car with his hands in the air.

A suspect surrendered in Lynwood after leading police on a chase through South Los Angeles.


The suspect was taken into custody without further incident at about 1:45 p.m.

Detectives released a photo of the suspect's trunk which contained an assault rifle, ammunition, body armor and large bags of drugs.

A photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the trunk of a suspect who led authorities on a chase through South Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.


Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect and didn't release more details on the homicide they said was originally under investigation.
