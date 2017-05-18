Authorities chased a suspect on surface streets through various neighborhoods in east Los Angeles County Wednesday night.The pursuit started out of East L.A. on calls of a reckless driver in the area. The chase suspect traveled at slow speeds at first, but then at times picked up speed as they wound through residential streets.The suspect traveled through streets in East L.A., Highland Park, South Pasadena, Monterey Park and Los Angeles. At one point, the suspect traveled on the westbound 10 Freeway, before heading back onto surface streets.It was unclear what started the chase.As the suspect headed south on Mednik Avenue, he turned a corner and lost control, causing him to crash the vehicle.The suspect fled on foot but was quickly tackled to the ground by a California Highway Patrol officer.Three other CHP officers then helped subdue the man, who was taken into custody after a brief struggle.