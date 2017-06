Suspect wanted in Coachella officer shooting arrested

A suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and wounding a Coachella police officer has been arrested, Riverside County sheriff's officials announced on Thursday.Gildardo Davila, 27, is being charged with attempted murder on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, possession of controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.In the shooting on May 25, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car in the area of Harrison and First streets. Davila refused to pull over and threw a handgun from the car, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.A short time later, the officer was able to track down the car near Calle Mendoza and Las Flores Avenue, where the suspect ditched his vehicle and fled on foot through a residential neighborhood.The officer chased the suspect, who shot the officer with a handgun. The officer called for assistance, and multiple officers and medical personnel responded to the scene. The officer was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.Details into Davila's arrested were expected to be released at a 10 a.m. press conference on Friday.