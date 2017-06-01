Suspect wanted in Coachella officer shooting arrested

COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) --A suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and wounding a Coachella police officer has been arrested, Riverside County sheriff's officials announced on Thursday.
Gildardo Davila, 27, is being charged with attempted murder on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, possession of controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
In the shooting on May 25, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car in the area of Harrison and First streets. Davila refused to pull over and threw a handgun from the car, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
A short time later, the officer was able to track down the car near Calle Mendoza and Las Flores Avenue, where the suspect ditched his vehicle and fled on foot through a residential neighborhood.
The officer chased the suspect, who shot the officer with a handgun. The officer called for assistance, and multiple officers and medical personnel responded to the scene. The officer was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Details into Davila's arrested were expected to be released at a 10 a.m. press conference on Friday.