NEWS

Suspect wielding 'large pipe' killed in downtown LA officer-involved shooting, police say

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect armed with a "large pipe" was killed in an officer-involved shooting in downtown L.A. on Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened around noon near W. Olympic Boulevard and S. Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department

Two LAPD officers responded to the intersection, where a man was allegedly wielding a 4- to 5-foot-long pipe. According to investigators, police attempted to subdue the man with a Taser and opened fire after the suspect repeatedly refused to put down the pipe.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsshootingofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Thousands honor Eli Rodriguez, 14-year-old swept up in LA River
Trump blames Dems for confirmation delays, but red tape is culprit
1 dead in Pacific Palisades townhouse fire
Is advancing human rights a priority for Rex Tillerson?
More News
Top Stories
1 dead in Pacific Palisades townhouse fire
Hundreds concerned about health care at Palmdale town hall
Superman performer returns to Hollywood after assault
Brawny Woman replaces man for Women's History Month
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested after altercation with paparazzi
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
Man arrested in Perris for stealing mail, possession of meth
Show More
2 brawls in less than a week at Victorville Chuck E. Cheese's
Garcetti speaks out about ICE arrest of Highland Park father
Pedestrian killed in alleged DUI crash in Maywood
Buss family feud brewing over control of Lakers
Boy, 2, remains missing after Hesperia crash that killed mom, brother
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos