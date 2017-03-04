A suspect armed with a "large pipe" was killed in an officer-involved shooting in downtown L.A. on Saturday, officials said.The incident happened around noon near W. Olympic Boulevard and S. Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police DepartmentTwo LAPD officers responded to the intersection, where a man was allegedly wielding a 4- to 5-foot-long pipe. According to investigators, police attempted to subdue the man with a Taser and opened fire after the suspect repeatedly refused to put down the pipe.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.