A manhunt is underway for a suspected gang member who allegedly shot a Coachella police officer following an attempted traffic stop.At around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, a Coachella Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car in the area of Harrison and First streets. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over and threw a handgun from the car, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.A short time later, the officer was able to track down the car near Calle Mendoza and Las Flores Avenue, where the suspect ditched his vehicle and fled on foot through a residential neighborhood.The officer chased the suspect, who shot the officer with a handgun. The officer called for assistance, and multiple officers and medical personnel responded to the scene. The officer was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.Coachella police and Riverside County Sheriff's Department SWAT responded to the scene to search for the suspect. The search is ongoing.The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Gildardo Davila of Coachella. He is a suspected gang member and considered armed and dangerous.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Investigators Dickey of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Nieburger at (760) 863-8990. You can also submit anonymous tips by contacting Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.