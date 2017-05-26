NEWS

Suspected gang member at large after shooting Coachella police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

A manhunt is underway for a suspected gang member who allegedly shot a Coachella police officer following an attempted traffic stop.

By ABC7.com staff
COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) --
A manhunt is underway for a suspected gang member who allegedly shot a Coachella police officer following an attempted traffic stop.

At around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, a Coachella Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car in the area of Harrison and First streets. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over and threw a handgun from the car, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

A short time later, the officer was able to track down the car near Calle Mendoza and Las Flores Avenue, where the suspect ditched his vehicle and fled on foot through a residential neighborhood.

The officer chased the suspect, who shot the officer with a handgun. The officer called for assistance, and multiple officers and medical personnel responded to the scene. The officer was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Coachella police and Riverside County Sheriff's Department SWAT responded to the scene to search for the suspect. The search is ongoing.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Gildardo Davila of Coachella. He is a suspected gang member and considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Investigators Dickey of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Nieburger at (760) 863-8990. You can also submit anonymous tips by contacting Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.
Related Topics:
newspolice officer shotsearchganggun violenceCoachellaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Victims' relatives confront South Carolina serial killer in court: 'May God have no mercy on his soul'
Man arrested at Comicon carrying guns, knives
Palmdale man found guilty in murder of girlfriend's son, 2
Gunman killed, deputy wounded in shootout in Compton
Teen shot in the head, wounded in Boyle Heights
More News
Top Stories
Palmdale man found guilty in murder of girlfriend's son, 2
17-year-old boy shot, killed in driveway of his Westmont home
Inglewood boy, 13, missing after leaving for school
CA single-payer health care bill advances to full Senate vote
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
Trump meeting with G-7 leaders after going on offensive
Chris Cornell to be laid to rest at Hollywood cemetery
Show More
Trump proposal would cut funding for earthquake early warning system
Explosive fire erupts at Van Nuys strip mall
Palmdale couple accused of torture, murder of 2-year-old boy
Botulism outbreak seems limited to 1 nacho-cheese sauce bag
VIDEO: Black bear slams bow hunter down to the ground
More News
Top Video
17-year-old boy shot, killed in driveway of his Westmont home
Trump meeting with G-7 leaders after going on offensive
Trump proposal would cut funding for earthquake early warning system
Gianforte wins Montana US House race after assault charge
More Video