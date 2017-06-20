Suspected Nazi artifacts found hidden in Argentina home

Argentinian police believe they have found the largest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history inside a hidden room in a home near Buenos Aires.Authorities found 75 objects in a collector's home in Beccar, a suburb north of the capital. The artifacts include a bust relief of Adolf Hitler, a large statue of the Nazi Eagle and a box of harmonicas containing swastikas."Our first investigations indicate that these are original pieces," Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich told The Associated Press.The artifacts were found in the midst of an Interpol investigation into the collector. Agents raided the house on June 8, and found the collection in a hidden room found behind a large bookshelf. The collector, who remains under investigation by a federal judge, was not identified by authorities.Authorities are trying to determine the origin of the artifacts and how they entered Argentina.