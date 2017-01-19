NEWS

Teen suspects in stolen car arrested after chase through East LA

Police caught suspects in a Honda Accord in Boyle Heights after a chase from El Monte to the East LA area.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
El Monte police chased three teens in a stolen car over freeways and surface streets through the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles Thursday night.

The chase began around 6:24 p.m. in the area of Lower Azusa Road and Cedar Avenue in El Monte, when police tried to pull over a Honda Accord that was listed as stolen.

The California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department joined El Monte as the chase went over the 605 and 10 freeways, as well as surface streets, and the driver weaved in and out of traffic.

El Monte police chased suspects over freeways and surface streets through the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles Thursday night.



CHP officers tried several times to make a PIT maneuver to force the vehicle off the road, but they were unsuccessful.

Eventually the chase came to an end on surface streets in Boyle Heights, as a CHP SUV successfully made a PIT maneuver, spinning the vehicle around and pinning it against a parked car as officers surrounded them with weapons drawn and a K-9 unit. The three teen occupants were taken into custody without further resistance.

Related Topics:
newspolice chaseEl MonteLos AngelesEast Los AngelesBoyle Heights
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jerusalem Mayor Posts Video Praising Trump, Slams Obama
4 Detainees Transferred From Guantanamo to UAE, Saudi Arabia
3 Dead, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Pedestrians in Australia: Police
Trump Tells Donors 'Next Time We're Going to Win the Old-Fashioned Way'
More News
Top Stories
LA students in DC to see history made
'El Chapo' extradited to US
After intense rain, snow and flooding, SoCal braces for 2nd round of storms
OC officer recovering weeks after being hit by suspected DUI driver
3 dead, 20 injured after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne
Anti-Trump protests held around LA
Trump sweeps in to D.C. for his big day
Show More
2nd storm to hit Southland Friday morning
Investigation underway in Anaheim after man claims he killed wife
5K become citizens in LA before Trump inauguration
Mutilated dog found with nose, ears cut off in Detroit; reward offered for arrest
Actor Miguel Ferrer of 'NCIS' dies at 61
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos