A car slammed through an iron gate and into the front of an occupied home in Athens at the end of a police chase on Monday evening, authorities said.No one was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before midnight in the unincorporated area near 121st and Main streets, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Century station.The pursuit began when deputies observed the suspect driving erratically, according to the department. It ended when the driver lost control of the Dodge Charger and plowed into the residence.It was unclear exactly how many people were inside the house at the time of the crash.After the collision, the occupants of the vehicle allegedly demanded that the residents tell authorities that they were related to the suspects and to hide them."I just told them, 'Please don't hurt us, please,'" a woman said in an interview at the scene. "I heard my grandmother crying. I said, 'Please, just let me get to my grandmother.' That was my main concern."The driver and a passenger were subsequently arrested, authorities said, and a possible third suspect was being sought.