The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Norco on Saturday.Police got a call of a man with a gun at about 2 a.m. in the city of Corona. When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect driving away from the scene.A chase ensued and ended at the intersection of Parkridge Avenue and 1st Street in Norco, where officers opened fire on the suspect.There was no word on the suspect's condition. No officers were struck, sheriff's officials said.An investigation into the officer-involved shooting was ongoing.