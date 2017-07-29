NEWS

Suspect's condition unknown after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Norco

Corona police and other law enforcement at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Norco on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
NORCO, Calif. (KABC) --
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Norco on Saturday.

Police got a call of a man with a gun at about 2 a.m. in the city of Corona. When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect driving away from the scene.

A chase ensued and ended at the intersection of Parkridge Avenue and 1st Street in Norco, where officers opened fire on the suspect.

There was no word on the suspect's condition. No officers were struck, sheriff's officials said.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting was ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingshootingpolice chaseNorcoCoronaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Blunt force trauma killed teenager on Ohio State Fair ride, coroner says
Test shows NKorea missile could threaten LA, Chicago, analysts say
Suspicious brush fires break out in Lancaster, Palmdale
LAPD on tactical alert over department computer outage
More News
Top Stories
Suspicious brush fires break out in Lancaster, Palmdale
Blunt force trauma killed teenager on Ohio State Fair ride, coroner says
Model found dead in West Hollywood apartment
LAPD on tactical alert over department computer outage
US Open of Surfing prepares for possible shark sightings
Test shows NKorea missile could threaten LA, Chicago, analysts say
Driver totals Ferrari an hour after purchase
State appeals court halts Aliso Canyon gas plant restart
Show More
Passengers safe after plane's engine smokes at LAX
Tesla Model 3 revealed as thousands pay to reserve new car
Baby Charlie Gard dies after life support withdrawn
President Trump names Gen. John Kelly as new chief of staff
Housing activists erect mock tent city in Fairfax district
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos