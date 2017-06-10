NEWS

2 suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada

Two suspects are recovering on Saturday from injuries in a fiery pursuit crash in La Mirada. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two suspects are recovering on Saturday from injuries in a fiery crash after a short chase in La Mirada.

The chase began about 6:30 p.m. Friday in Fullerton after police spotted the suspects burglarizing a vehicle in the parking lot of Hiltscher Park in the 1000 block of N. Euclid Avenue. Police were on patrol there due to an increase in recent car burglaries, authorities said.

After police spotted the suspects, the pair sped off northbound on Euclid in a black Ford Fusion.

A high-speed chase ensued for a few minutes until the suspect vehicle crashed into a tree at Colette Way and La Mirada Boulevard.

The two suspects were trapped in the car when it caught fire. Fullerton police were able to extract them both before the Fusion fully engulfed in flames.

Both suspects were transported to local trauma centers with serious injuries. They were in custody for auto burglary and felony evading.

The names of the suspects were not immediately released.

The cause of the crash was not yet known. Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact Sergeant Gharah at (714) 738-6127. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
