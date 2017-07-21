A robbery suspect was caught on camera stealing money from an eatery at an Ontario mall food court.In surveillance video, a man who could pass for an employee walked down a service entrance into the Ontario Mills Mall. His target was the Charley's Philly Steaks, where police said he held up employees.The video then shows the man running down the hall, and authorities said he got away with $3,000."The first time the male subject brandished just a knife. The second time they did show a firearm to the people working at the restaurant," Ontario police Sgt. Bill Russell said.The same suspect then came back to the mall three days later - this time with a partner. The pair then walk down the same employee entrance and rob the same location."Anytime you commit a crime at the same location, I think your odds go up as far as getting caught. So this time, especially since both had occurred during daytime hours - one in the morning and one in the early afternoon - the subjects obviously are very brazen," Russell said.Authorities said the suspects only got away with employees' personal items because they could not get the safe open. In the video, one employee is seen running after the armed suspects as they escape.Witnesses said the men were seen leaving in newer model maroon Ford or Chevy four-door sedan.Russell said authorities don't want anyone to get involved and get hurt, but want witnesses to come forward so the men can be caught.Anyone with more information is urged to call the Ontario Police Department at (909) 395-2754.