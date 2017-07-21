NEWS

Suspects sought in brazen Ontario mall food court robberies

EMBED </>More Videos

A robbery suspect was caught on camera stealing money from an eatery at an Ontario mall food court. (KABC)

By
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
A robbery suspect was caught on camera stealing money from an eatery at an Ontario mall food court.

In surveillance video, a man who could pass for an employee walked down a service entrance into the Ontario Mills Mall. His target was the Charley's Philly Steaks, where police said he held up employees.

The video then shows the man running down the hall, and authorities said he got away with $3,000.

"The first time the male subject brandished just a knife. The second time they did show a firearm to the people working at the restaurant," Ontario police Sgt. Bill Russell said.

The same suspect then came back to the mall three days later - this time with a partner. The pair then walk down the same employee entrance and rob the same location.

"Anytime you commit a crime at the same location, I think your odds go up as far as getting caught. So this time, especially since both had occurred during daytime hours - one in the morning and one in the early afternoon - the subjects obviously are very brazen," Russell said.

Authorities said the suspects only got away with employees' personal items because they could not get the safe open. In the video, one employee is seen running after the armed suspects as they escape.

Witnesses said the men were seen leaving in newer model maroon Ford or Chevy four-door sedan.

Russell said authorities don't want anyone to get involved and get hurt, but want witnesses to come forward so the men can be caught.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Ontario Police Department at (909) 395-2754.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarmed robberysurveillance videomallrestaurantrobberyOntarioSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer feeling 'relieved' after resignation as White House press secretary
Inglewood approves talks for arena with Clippers despite opposition
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS files lawsuit
Neighborhood determined to solve 2-year-old murder
More News
Top Stories
Long Beach man sues California Lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS files lawsuit
Jimmy Kimmel posts first photo of his newborn on social media
Girl, 11, killed in Lancaster hit-and-run; driver sought
Natural History Museum exhibit focuses on famous P-22 cougar
Minneapolis PD chief resigns in wake of officer shooting
Neighborhood determined to solve 2-year-old murder
Helicopter makes hard landing in Sherman Oaks neighborhood
Show More
Comic-con fans share creative costumes, personal stories
LA County libraries to host free concerts
Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Easy techniques to stop spinning from vertigo
Whale 'dances' beautifully in Great Barrier Reef
More News
Top Video
Neighborhood determined to solve 2-year-old murder
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS files lawsuit
Long Beach man sues California Lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
Natural History Museum exhibit focuses on famous P-22 cougar
More Video