Suspects sought in surge of deadly gang violence in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana community saw a week filled with gang violence, and authorities are asking for help to find several killers.Rudy Segovia said his family is heartbroken after two family members were murdered in less than 48 hours. Police said Joseph Garcia was shot and killed last week, a victim of a gang-related crime.The next day, while mourning at a vigil, his cousin Trisha Verdugo, was intentionally hit by a car, police said."Our family is going through a lot of pain, unanswered questions - why is this happening?" Vanessa, the victims' cousin, said.Garcia's killer remains at large, while police arrested Sonny Zieres, a documented gang member, and Claudia Trejo. They were both taken in on suspicion of running over Verdugo.There were four gang-related murders last week. The police department, Orange County's district attorney and city council members held a press conference to ask for the public's help in solving the crimes."It's pretty unusual to have that number of homicides in such a short period of time," Chief Carlos Rojas said. "We're offering up to $50,000 for information that will lead to the identification and apprehension of any of the people involved."Authorities arrested three gang members after one of their own was shot and killed Sunday. The four men were attacking a rival gang member, when he died, police said."Not only the shooter can be held responsible, but all the people involved can be held responsible for that death," District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said.Police said that night a man was shot and killed in an alleyway during a suspected drug deal. The Santa Ana Police Department and district attorney are committed to working to curb the violence, while seeking justice for the families.If anyone has any information about the crimes, they are urged to call Santa Ana police at (714) 245-8648.