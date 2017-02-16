NEWS

Suspects sought in surge of deadly gang violence in Santa Ana

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Santa Ana community saw a week filled with gang violence, and authorities are asking for help to find several killers. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Santa Ana community saw a week filled with gang violence, and authorities are asking for help to find several killers.

Rudy Segovia said his family is heartbroken after two family members were murdered in less than 48 hours. Police said Joseph Garcia was shot and killed last week, a victim of a gang-related crime.

The next day, while mourning at a vigil, his cousin Trisha Verdugo, was intentionally hit by a car, police said.

"Our family is going through a lot of pain, unanswered questions - why is this happening?" Vanessa, the victims' cousin, said.

Garcia's killer remains at large, while police arrested Sonny Zieres, a documented gang member, and Claudia Trejo. They were both taken in on suspicion of running over Verdugo.

There were four gang-related murders last week. The police department, Orange County's district attorney and city council members held a press conference to ask for the public's help in solving the crimes.

"It's pretty unusual to have that number of homicides in such a short period of time," Chief Carlos Rojas said. "We're offering up to $50,000 for information that will lead to the identification and apprehension of any of the people involved."

Authorities arrested three gang members after one of their own was shot and killed Sunday. The four men were attacking a rival gang member, when he died, police said.

"Not only the shooter can be held responsible, but all the people involved can be held responsible for that death," District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said.

Police said that night a man was shot and killed in an alleyway during a suspected drug deal. The Santa Ana Police Department and district attorney are committed to working to curb the violence, while seeking justice for the families.

If anyone has any information about the crimes, they are urged to call Santa Ana police at (714) 245-8648.
Related Topics:
newsganggang violencegang activityshootingman killedSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Friend testifies Robert Durst said he killed wife
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Democrats and some Republicans want to stop Trump from lifting Russia sanctions
San Bernardino shooter's friend pleads guilty to buying rifles in attack
More News
Top Stories
Evacuation orders issued for Duarte as crews prep for monster storm
Massive storm to hit Southland on Friday
Friend testifies Robert Durst said he killed wife
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
San Bernardino shooter's friend pleads guilty to buying rifles in attack
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Pet of the Week: 6-year-old Chihuahua mix named Mary
Show More
Several bridges in LA are 'structurally deficient,' study finds
11-year-old OC boy becomes yoga instructor after mom's bout with cancer
San Pedro man shot to death on his birthday
Immigrant mother takes refuge in Denver church to avoid deportation
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
More News
Top Video
Friend testifies Robert Durst said he killed wife
Evacuation orders issued for Duarte as crews prep for monster storm
Several bridges in LA are 'structurally deficient,' study finds
San Bernardino shooter's friend pleads guilty to buying rifles in attack
More Video