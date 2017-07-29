NEWS

Suspicious overnight brush fires break out in Lancaster, Palmdale

Seven suspicious brush fires broke out overnight in the Lancaster and Palmdale areas, L.A. County fire officials say, and authorities are on the hunt for those who may be responsible. (KABC)


PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Seven suspicious brush fires broke out overnight in the Lancaster and Palmdale areas, Los Angeles County fire officials say, and authorities are on the hunt for those who may be responsible.

The brush fires burned along hillsides near the 14 Freeway between Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale and Avenue H in Lancaster. The first fire, reported about 12:30 a.m., started between Avenue K and Avenue S in Lancaster.

Most fires, burning a mixture of grass and brush, were contained right away, officials said.

The largest fire measured at 1.8 acres just south of Avenue S. The southbound lanes of the freeway were temporarily shut down as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Also overnight, Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff's officials responded to several calls regarding a man driving a dark-colored Ford Expedition and possibly throwing incendiary devices near the freeway.

One witness spoke to Eyewitness News, saying he saw a man throw something out of a vehicle right before one of the fires erupted.

"It was thrown. As soon as it hit the floor, it pretty much popped and it sent, like, electric feed out. That pretty much started the fire from there," he said.

Investigators said all fires are considered suspicious in nature, and they searching for whoever may have started those fires.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
