'Suspicious' Oxnard apartment fire sparks arson investigation

Arson investigators were combing through the rubble of a suspicious apartment fire in Oxnard early Tuesday.A blaze broke out just before 12:30 a.m. on the first floor of the apartment complex in the 2000 block of N. Ventura Road, according to Oxnard fire officials.Four units were affected by the fire and fifteen people were displaced, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.This was the second fire incident in the building in the last two days, according to officials.Investigators called the blaze suspicious and were working to determine if the fire was intentionally set.