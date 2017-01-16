NEWS

SWAT on scene of possible shooting at Sylmar home

Authorities and rescue crews at the scene of a possible shooting in Sylmar on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police and SWAT officers were investigating a possible shooting at a home in Sylmar Monday night.

Authorities responded to a call of a homicide shortly before 5 p.m. at a home in the 13600 block of Gavina Avenue. Upon arriving, officers were not able to make contact with the person who made the call or anyone else, Los Angeles police said.

Authorities said there may be an elderly couple living inside the residence, but crews have not made entry into the home.

No victim information was yet available as authorities on scene continued to investigate the incident.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
