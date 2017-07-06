NEWS

Sylmar kidnapping caught on camera; victim, suspect sought

Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera kidnapping a woman in Sylmar. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera kidnapping a woman in Sylmar.

Video shows the suspect and the victim arguing before the man grabs the woman by the hair and shoves her into a van. He then gets in the vehicle and drives away with her inside.

Los Angeles police were notified of the kidnapping Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m. near El Cajon Street near San Fernando Road.

The woman appears to be Hispanic with long, black hair, around 25 to 35 years old, police said. The man is described as 250 pounds and around 30 to 35 years old. He was seen wearing a baseball cap that is turned backwards.

The vehicle is believed to be a light blue Chrysler minivan, possibly a Town and Country.

Police said it appears as if the suspect and the victim know each other. The motive for the kidnapping has yet to be determined.

Police were asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the video. Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD Mission Division at (818) 838-9800. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).
