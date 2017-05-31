NEWS

Tarzana water main break causes sinkhole

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were repairing a water main break that caused a sinkhole in Tarzana on Wednesday. (KABC)

By
TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were repairing a water main break that caused a sinkhole in Tarzana on Wednesday.

The 1967 8-inch pipe burst shortly before 2 a.m. near North Tampa Avenue and Topham Street, causing a massive geyser to shoot up into the sky and flood the area.

LADWP crews said the incident would take several hours to repair.

It was not known how many residents were affected by the rupture.

Tampa Avenue from Topham to Oxnard streets was expected to be closed on the southbound side for several hours.
