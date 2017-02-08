NEWS

High school teacher arrested in Riverside for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

EMBED </>More News Videos

A teacher was arrested at Encore High School for the Arts in Riverside on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. (Riverside Police Department)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A high school teacher was arrested Monday in Riverside after allegedly having a monthslong inappropriate relationship with a student, authorities said.

According to detectives, a female student's mother had contacted police over the weekend and reported the relationship.

Camryn Zelinger, 32, of Corona, was taken into custody Monday at Encore High School for the Arts and booked on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and annoying or molesting a child under 18, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement.

The agency's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation after the 14-year-old girl told officers of her relationship with Zelinger, according to police.

"The investigation revealed inappropriate physical contact and communications between the teacher and student," the news release said, adding that school officials "fully cooperated" with authorities.

Asked if text messages were exchanged, Officer Ryan Railsback said: "It appears so, that that was one of the ways that they communicated. The investigation determined that was a crime along with the physical contact that the teacher made against the student."

Zelinger, who posted bail and was released, is no longer employed by the school, according to police.
Related Topics:
newsteacherteacher arrestedimproper relationship with studenthigh schoolRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Northeast
Trump Attacks Travel Ban Challengers, Says 'Bad High School Student' Would Know Ban Is Legal
9 Tornadoes Reported in La., Miss., at Least 31 Injured
Girl with autism found locked up in cage at Tennessee home
More News
Top Stories
Guard shoots suspect who tried to break into car in Claremont
New Burbank Ikea draws large crowd at grand opening
Whittier woman gives birth to twins after being sister's surrogate
Girl with autism found locked up in cage at Tennessee home
Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
Northridge students honor classmate with Down syndrome, autism
Appeals court hammers on government arguments for Trump's travel ban
Show More
LaMelo Ball scores 92 points for Chino Hills High School
Pothole debate turns contentious at Compton City Council meeting
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Elizabeth Warren rebuked for quoting Coretta Scott King on Senate floor
Classmates support Illinois student severely injured in alleged beating
More News
Top Video
New Burbank Ikea draws large crowd at grand opening
Guard shoots suspect who tried to break into car in Claremont
Whittier woman gives birth to twins after being sister's surrogate
Elizabeth Warren rebuked for quoting Coretta Scott King on Senate floor
More Video