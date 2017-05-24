NEWS

Off-duty corrections officer critical after teen son allegedly beats her with bat in Anaheim

EMBED </>More Videos

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody after his mother was attacked with a bat and hospitalized Tuesday evening, authorities said. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly used a bat to attack his mother, a California Department of Corrections officer, who was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night, authorities said.

Seth White turned himself in and was booked on attempted murder charges in connection with the incident.

Officers and firefighters responded at 8:45 p.m. to a report of an assault at the Friendly Village mobile home park in the 5800 block of La Palma Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department.
"Crews arriving located a female victim beaten by her son with a baseball bat," police said in a statement, adding that her son was seen running away from the scene.

The 58-year-old woman was transported to a hospital, where she remained in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Investigators did not disclose a possible motive for the attack.
Related Topics:
newsassaultmother attackedAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police looking at 'network' in Manchester attack
Missing 1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta
Manchester residents grapple with deadliest UK terror attack since 2005
1 bicyclist killed, another hurt in Winnetka hit-and-run
More News
Top Stories
Missing 1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta
1 bicyclist killed, another hurt in Winnetka hit-and-run
OC mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Man struck, killed on 605 Fwy in Baldwin Park
OC family pleads for public's help to find suspect who killed undocumented man
Video appears to show Texas officer striking teenage girl
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
Show More
World landmarks pay tribute to Manchester
Death toll climbs as massive storm hits Mount Everest
'Top Gun 2' to start filming soon, Tom Cruise says
Norwalk family gets $3M for man killed by sheriff's deputies
Manchester concert bombing raises travel concerns at LAX
More News
Top Video
1 bicyclist killed, another hurt in Winnetka hit-and-run
Missing 1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta
Man struck, killed on 605 Fwy in Baldwin Park
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
More Video