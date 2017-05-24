An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly used a bat to attack his mother, a California Department of Corrections officer, who was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night, authorities said.Seth White turned himself in and was booked on attempted murder charges in connection with the incident.Officers and firefighters responded at 8:45 p.m. to a report of an assault at the Friendly Village mobile home park in the 5800 block of La Palma Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department."Crews arriving located a female victim beaten by her son with a baseball bat," police said in a statement, adding that her son was seen running away from the scene.The 58-year-old woman was transported to a hospital, where she remained in critical condition Wednesday morning.Investigators did not disclose a possible motive for the attack.