Teen boy found shot to death in Duarte

Sheriff's deputies in Duarte are searching for the killer of a juvenile found shot to death Sunday morning. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Sheriff's deputies in Duarte are searching for the killer of a teenager found shot to death Sunday morning.

He was discovered in the 400 block of Shrode Avenue just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officials said the boy was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's exact age was not immediately released.

Investigators were at the scene to try and figure out what led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS.
