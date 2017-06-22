A 17-year-old boy and his dog were fatally shot by deputies early Thursday morning after the pit bull attacked a deputy in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.The incident occurred about 3:47 a.m. in the 38500 block of 10th Street East, authorities said in a statement.Deputies at the scene said they initially responded to a report of loud music at a party. As they were conducting an investigation, one of the deputies was allegedly bitten by a pit bull. The deputy was not seriously injured.The dog was restrained by its owner, but as the investigation continued the animal got loose again and charged at the deputies, authorities said. The deputies opened fire on the pit bull.Amid the shooting, the dog's owner allegedly raced around a corner in an effort to apprehend the animal. The teen was struck at least once in the upper torso, the sheriff's department said.He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.Homicide Bureau detectives responded to the scene, where a section of 10th Street was closed.