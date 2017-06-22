NEWS

Teenage boy, dog fatally shot after animal attacks deputy in Palmdale, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

A 17-year-old boy and his dog were fatally shot by deputies early Thursday morning after the pit bull attacked a deputy in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 17-year-old boy and his dog were fatally shot by deputies early Thursday morning after the pit bull attacked a deputy in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The incident occurred about 3:47 a.m. in the 38500 block of 10th Street East, authorities said in a statement.

Deputies at the scene said they initially responded to a report of loud music at a party. As they were conducting an investigation, one of the deputies was allegedly bitten by a pit bull. The deputy was not seriously injured.

The dog was restrained by its owner, but as the investigation continued the animal got loose again and charged at the deputies, authorities said. The deputies opened fire on the pit bull.

Amid the shooting, the dog's owner allegedly raced around a corner in an effort to apprehend the animal. The teen was struck at least once in the upper torso, the sheriff's department said.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

Homicide Bureau detectives responded to the scene, where a section of 10th Street was closed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdeputy-involved shootinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentdog attackdogpit bullpit bull attackPalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police chief pleads with author who hid treasure to 'call off the hunt' after 2 die
Preliminary-magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast
Senate Republicans to unveil 'discussion draft' of health care bill
Officer hurt in police chase that ends in Van Nuys standoff
More News
Top Stories
Officer hurt in police chase that ends in Van Nuys standoff
Preliminary-magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
Woman critically injured after being hit by LADOT bus in East LA
LA teen tennis standout becomes online entrepreneur
Here's why you might have credit in your Amazon account
Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral
Show More
Riverside woman, 82, fights off would-be rapist, police say
OC's 'toilet to tap' water project a tough sell
Real-life romance inspires new comedy, 'The Big Sick'
Murrieta school ASB adviser steps down after tampering with elections
A 6.8 SoCal quake - did you feel it? Neither did we
More News
Top Video
Officer hurt in police chase that ends in Van Nuys standoff
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
LA teen tennis standout becomes online entrepreneur
OC's 'toilet to tap' water project a tough sell
More Video