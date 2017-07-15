Teen, man hospitalized in Pasadena shooting

An early morning shooting in Pasadena Saturday sent two people to the hospital, and police were searching for whoever was responsible.Pasadena police responded to several calls of shots fired shortly after midnight in the 400 block of Parke Street. Officers arrived and found two men in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics were called and they transported both victims to an area hospital.One victim, who police said is a man in his 30s, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was in stable condition. The second victim, who is in his late teens, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition. It was not known whether the two were related.A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was not a random act of violence, police said. A motive was not yet known.Pasadena police detectives were investigating the incident and searching for the suspect or suspects responsible.Anyone who may have information was encouraged to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).