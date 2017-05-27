NEWS

Armed robbery suspect, 15, dies after being shot by off-duty customs agent in Arcadia, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent opened fire after being attacked by three teenagers - one of whom was armed with a handgun - Friday, May 26, 2017, in Arcadia, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot by an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent who was allegedly attacked by the armed teen and two accomplices Friday evening in Arcadia, authorities said.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A second suspect, age 14, remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

The incident was reported at 8:13 p.m. Friday in the area of First Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, said sheriff's Deputy Caroline Rodriguez.

The customs agent was walking on a sidewalk when he was attacked from behind by the boys - two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, the LASD spokeswoman said. One of the assailants allegedly repeatedly struck the agent in the head as another pointed a gun at him and demanded his property.

"The victim thought the subjects were going to rob and shoot him so he retrieved his department-issued handgun," Rodriguez said. "The victim shot at the subjects in an effort to defend himself."

According to investigators, the armed teen and one of his accomplices were struck by the agent's gunfire. The third boy, who was unharmed, fled the scene on foot.

The agent suffered bruising to his face but did not require medical attention.

The wounded suspects each sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital.

Arcadia police officers recovered the 15-year-old teenager's handgun at the scene, Rodriguez said.

The boy who ran from the scene was subsequently found at a nearby home and taken into custody. He was booked at Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights on suspicion of robbery.

The suspects' identities were withheld due to their ages.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingarmed robberyrobberyborder patrollos angeles county sheriff's departmentArcadiaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
26 dead in attack on Egyptian Christians
2nd suspect arrested in violent Santa Monica home invasion
US service member killed in Syria identified as 22-year-old from Georgia
President Trump's campaign rally for June 1 in Iowa is postponed
More News
Top Stories
2nd suspect arrested in violent Santa Monica home invasion
LAPD conducting sobriety checkpoints through Memorial Day weekend
Pilot's remains back on US soil from Vietnam after 52 years
Man takes on 2nd kindness project with KIN LOV GRA
San Bernardino mom detained by ICE suing federal agency
Kushner discussed setting up secret line between Trump admin, Kremlin, report says
OC youth mentor accused of lewd acts with 2 teen boys
Show More
Memorial Day weekend travel in SoCal expected to be busiest in years
'Mother of all landslides' buries highway in Big Sur
Dana Point whale rescuer recalls saving great white shark
Palmdale man found guilty in murder of girlfriend's son, 2
Irvine college student saved by 2 friends amid stroke
More News
Top Video
2nd suspect arrested in violent Santa Monica home invasion
2 injured in Santa Monica home-invasion robbery
LAPD conducting sobriety checkpoints through Memorial Day weekend
Kushner discussed setting up secret line between Trump admin, Kremlin, report says
More Video