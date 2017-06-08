NEWS

Teen suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in El Sereno

Authorities surrounded a home in El Sereno after a suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (KABC)

By
EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A teenage suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition after being wounded in an officer-involved shooting in El Sereno Thursday.

WATCH: Get the latest details on the shooting at 6pm on ABC7

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of Turquoise Street. Officers were in the area on a routine patrol, according to the LAPD, when they encountered a suspect they believed was armed.

Authorities tried to make contact with the teen and that's when the officer-involved shooting happened.

The suspect was struck and no officers were injured, authorities said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

A witness at the scene said she saw police cars parked in her driveway and heard a struggle outside. She said she looked out of her window to see at least two officers struggling with the suspect and then he was shot.

She said the young man had just graduated from El Sereno Middle School on Wednesday. He was set to start at Wilson High School in the fall, according to the witness.

Another witness said she saw what unfolded from down the street.

"So I've seen the cops pull him over for no reason. They pulled him over and I guess they asked for his ID. He didn't have ID so they tried to pat him down and I think he made a wrong move so they felt threatened and I think they shot him three times," witness Bertha Hernandez said.

The investigation was ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingman injuredEl SerenoLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Burglars target several businesses in Orange's Old Towne district
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
Grandmother's bail set at $3.2 million in Colton stabbings
Residents plead for clean-up at SoCal battery plant
More News
Top Stories
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
Pasadena kitten needs life-saving heart surgery
Residents plead for clean-up at SoCal battery plant
Grandmother's bail set at $3.2 million in Colton stabbings
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Man, woman found dead in Nuevo from apparent murder-suicide
CA businesses join, pay for Gov. Brown's China trip
Show More
LA Chargers donate money to save OC All-Star Classic
Victim of Roman Polanski sex assault seeking to end case
2nd person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Texting woman hurt in fall through sidewalk access door
1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos