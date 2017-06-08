Teen suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in El Sereno

A teenage suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition after being wounded in an officer-involved shooting in El Sereno Thursday.The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of Turquoise Street. Officers were in the area on a routine patrol, according to the LAPD, when they encountered a suspect they believed was armed.Authorities tried to make contact with the teen and that's when the officer-involved shooting happened.The suspect was struck and no officers were injured, authorities said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.A witness at the scene said she saw police cars parked in her driveway and heard a struggle outside. She said she looked out of her window to see at least two officers struggling with the suspect and then he was shot.She said the young man had just graduated from El Sereno Middle School on Wednesday. He was set to start at Wilson High School in the fall, according to the witness.Another witness said she saw what unfolded from down the street."So I've seen the cops pull him over for no reason. They pulled him over and I guess they asked for his ID. He didn't have ID so they tried to pat him down and I think he made a wrong move so they felt threatened and I think they shot him three times," witness Bertha Hernandez said.The investigation was ongoing.