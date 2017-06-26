NEWS

3 teens arrested in Santa Clarita carrying loaded guns for birthday 'prank'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police arrested three teens after finding them with loaded weapons they claimed were part of a birthday prank. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Police arrested three teens after finding them carrying loaded weapons they claim were part of a birthday prank.

Authorities found a handgun and an AR-15 rifle in one of the teens' cars on Saturday. A third teenager had one of the loaded guns in his waistband. The young men are all 17 years old and from the San Fernando Valley.

Investigators continue to probe their story about planning to pretend to "kidnap" their friend and drag him to a firing range for his birthday. Police also want to figure out how well the boys knew each other.

A woman spotted the young men with the guns on Torreypines Drive and called the sheriff's department.

One of the teens said he stole the key to his father's locked safe to get the firearms.

Deputies later released the boys to their parents. Their hearings are still pending.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsgunsprankbirthdayteenteenagersSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
125-acre brush fire burning south of Beaumont
Trump hails partial travel ban reinstatement 'clear victory'
Uber driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger in LA
CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan
More News
Top Stories
Uber driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger in LA
125-acre brush fire burning south of Beaumont
Father accused of killing 5-year-old to get back at ex-wife
GOP health care bill would leave 22 million uninsured
$185 Prada paper clip proves unpopular with shoppers
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Heat, winds work against firefighters battling Santa Clarita blaze
Show More
5 arrested after Santa Ana soccer brawl
Castaic woman shoots suspect during burglary attempt
It's back: Nintendo releasing mini Super NES Classic Edition
Devastating citrus disease spreads to Orange County
Man dies after being shot multiple times at Riverside gas station
More News
Top Video
Father accused of killing 5-year-old to get back at ex-wife
Heat, winds work against firefighters battling Santa Clarita blaze
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
$185 Prada paper clip proves unpopular with shoppers
More Video