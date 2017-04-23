NEWS

VIDEO: Thief at Beverly Grove Kitross store stuffs kids clothes down pants

A shoplifter at a kids clothing store in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles was caught on camera stuffing items down his pants. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A shoplifter at a kids clothing store in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles was caught on camera stuffing items down his pants.

Los Angeles police said the theft happened Tuesday at about 4:15 p.m. at a Kitross store near the Beverly Center.

Surveillance video captured the man grabbing kids clothing from a store shelf and stuffing them into his pants. At one point, he has an interaction with what appears to be an employee, then walks off and shoves some more items in his pants.

"He just walked right in, saw some baby clothing he liked -- not for himself -- rolled it up and started shoving it down his pants," said Zachary Long, an associate manager for the store +

Long said the suspect got away with about $400 worth of merchandise.
