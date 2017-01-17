Authorities arrested three suspects who lead them on a chase from La Habra to Watts in a U-Haul carrying stolen dirt bikes early Tuesday morning.The theft started around 1 a.m., authorities said, at a motorcycle dealership in La Habra. There were four suspects involved with two cars, one being used as a lookout vehicle while the U-Haul was used to load up four bikes.Authorities said a witness called 911, and officers arrived just as the suspects were loading a fifth bike into the U-Haul. The suspects fled the scene and led police on a chase that ended in Watts.Three of the suspected thieves were taken into custody, while a fourth remained at large. All of the stolen bikes were also recovered.The owner of the dealership, Chase Smith, said he was glad the thieves were caught. He added that this isn't the first time his business has been burglarized."We've had a few break-ins over the last two years," he said. "Most recently, someone drive a truck through our door."The investigation was ongoing.