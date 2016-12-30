  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

'Thought I was going to die': Santa Ana sexual assault victim recalls attack
EMBED </>More News Videos

The victim of a sexual assault in Santa Ana recalled the harrowing attack.

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman who survived a sexual assault in Santa Ana recalled the frightening attack.

Santa Ana police said the suspect struck late Tuesday evening in the 1600 block of South Pacific Avenue.

"I thought I was going to die," the victim, who Eyewitness News has not identified, said. "He was actually unbuckling his pants."

The victim said the suspect approached her while she was sitting in her car in front of her home.

"I saw a male approaching my car standing at my driver window," she recalled.

The woman said before she could move, the man opened the door, pulled down his pants and began touching himself.

She said the suspect forced his body on top of hers.

"Screaming at the top of my lungs," she explained. "And he just kept turning side-to-side."

After she kicked and screamed, the suspect ran away.
"Terrified. I feel like I no longer have a home, I can't go home," the victim said.

Authorities said the man was caught fleeing the scene on surveillance video. They also believed the suspect approached another occupied car about 15 minutes later.

"In that incident he was armed with a knife, so now we believe this individual is a violent sexual predator," Cpl. Anthony Bertagna with the Santa Ana Police Department stated.

Officials said the suspect got spooked during the second incident and ran away.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 24 to 30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium-to-dark complexion and distinctive pock marks on his face.

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
newssexual assaultsex crimeassaultsurveillance videoSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family describes scene after man killed when truck crashes into home
Obama Attends Luau at Childhood Friend's Hawaii Home
Gunman at Large After PA State Trooper Fatally Shot
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
More News
Top Stories
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
Family describes scene after man killed when truck crashes into home
Another round of rain expected to hit SoCal on NYE
Investigation underway after possible human remains found in Mt. Baldy
Toddler receives special Christmas gift at father's gravesite
Man with flu-like symptoms had life-threatening disease
Man kills 16-year-old girl after he can't pay for sex, officials say
Show More
Chino, Ontario police search for robbery suspect near 60 Fwy
Rain could dampen New Year's Eve events
Advocates sleep on streets to help Beverly Grove homeless man
Man arrested in robberies, attempted sex assaults along 215 in Riverside
North Hollywood couple goes missing after planned trip to Big Sur
More News
Top Video
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway
Family describes scene after man killed when truck crashes into home
Another round of rain expected to hit SoCal on NYE
Top 7 funny, adorable animal stories of 2016
More Video