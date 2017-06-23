NEWS

Thousand Oaks hiker missing for nearly a week

Thousand Oaks police and Ventura County sheriff's officials are searching for a missing hiker last seen Saturday in the Thousand Oaks area. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Thousand Oaks police and Ventura County sheriff's officials are searching for a missing hiker last seen Saturday in the Thousand Oaks area.

The search resumed Friday for 65-year-old Clyde Miller, who was reported missing after failing to show up for work.

His car was found Thursday near a trailhead in the area of Triunfo Canyon and Lindero Canyon roads.

Authorities say Miller is an avid hiker and known to frequent trails in the area. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office at (805) 654-9511.
