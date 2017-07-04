NEWS

VIDEO: Thousands of fireworks go off all over Los Angeles despite possible fines

Thousands of fireworks went off all over Los Angeles during the Fourth of July despite the possibility of getting fined. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of fireworks went off all over Los Angeles during the Fourth of July despite the possibility of people receiving a hefty fine.

AIR7 HD flew over downtown Los Angeles and captured thousands of fireworks going off in neighborhoods. Professional celebrations also went on in Grand Park and Dodger Stadium.

Many viewers said it sounded like a "war zone" outside of their homes because of the fireworks going off in the area.

Authorities warn those who are using illegal fireworks are not just breaking the law, but endangering themselves and people around them.

Anyone using illegal fireworks can be fined between $500 and $1,000.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is one of many agencies that put extra deputies on patrol to look out for people using illegal fireworks.

Residents are urged to call police if they see anyone using illegal explosives.
