Thousands pack streets of Los Angeles for May Day marches

Thousands of protesters are gathering in MacArthur Park to head toward downtown Los Angeles for the nation's largest workers' rights marches on May Day. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of protesters are gathering in MacArthur Park to head toward downtown Los Angeles for the nation's largest workers' rights marches on May Day.

The "May Day Coalition of Los Angeles," a network of more than 100 organizations, is leading the massive march to Los Angeles City Hall. The march has been dubbed "Resist Los Angeles."
More than 100,000 people are anticipated to participate in the "Resist Los Angeles" event, which began at 11 a.m. with a rally at MacArthur Park. The march is set to follow at noon.


Organizers and participants are marching to fight for minorities and workers' rights. In coming together, they say Monday's march will be one of unity and resistance to the current Trump administration and what they believe have been efforts to weaken basic rights and freedoms to most Americans since President Donald Trump took office.


At least two other separate marches are also taking place in Los Angeles. Under the banner "Full Rights for Immigrants," a procession was underway at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, heading north on Broadway for a rally between First and Second streets.
At 3:30 p.m., another march will be held in Boyle Heights, beginning at Cesar Chavez Avenue and Evergreen Street and ending at Mariachi Plaza at First and Boyle streets.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said officers will be out in full force to ensure the demonstration remains peaceful. He asked marchers to remember his department is there to help.

Los Angeles County Metro will add extra rail service and security in anticipation of thousands participating in the May Day marches.

Los Angeles County Metro is ramping up its rail service to make room for the thousands of marchers expected to participate in the nation's largest May Day event in downtown L.A.


Metro will offer weekday rush hour service throughout the day on the Metro Gold, Blue, Expo and Green Lines and will increase rush hour frequency of Metro Red Line subway trains to operate every six minutes using six-car trains.

Rides will not be free and all riders will need a TAP card loaded with fare to board trains and buses.

For more information on Metro services throughout the day, visit www.metro.net.

City News Service contributed to this report.
